Photo 4872
basking
There is noone quite as relaxed as an old tom cat enjoying a bit of warm, morning sun.
13th February 2026
13th Feb 26
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5329
photos
198
followers
157
following
1336% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st February 2026 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
bw
,
april-pets
,
for2026
GaryW
ace
That face is marvelous!
February 21st, 2026
narayani
ace
Sweet shot
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Cute face
February 21st, 2026
