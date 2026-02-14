Previous
winter sun by aecasey
winter sun

Turtle and Karma, catching some morning sun in the back of the barn pickup.
14th February 2026 14th Feb 26

GaryW ace
Adorable!
February 21st, 2026  
narayani ace
They look very content
February 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
February 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So sweet
February 21st, 2026  
