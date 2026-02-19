Previous
February bubble by aecasey
February bubble

It's been a warm, mild month, until today. Brrrr!!! Had to wait until evening for the wind to drop and the sun to peek out just before it dropped below the horizon.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful image.
February 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2026  
