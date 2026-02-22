Previous
greetings by aecasey
Photo 4882

greetings

It's never too late to share a little love.

Wendy challenged me to shoot a macro of a toy or doll, getting close to my subject. I always tend to forget part of the directions, so this may not be what she had in mind. It was fun to try to do a little Danbo storytelling though.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Wendy @farmreporter ... I did use my macro lens, as I tend to do with Danbo. Not sure if this is what you had in mind, though. Thinking now I should have done an old, creepy baby doll eye....hmmm...
February 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good close up
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact