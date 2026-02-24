Previous
Walk? by aecasey
Walk?

No ... he wants to run. The cone is off and he's feeling so much better. I said I didn't want a puppy because they have too much energy. He's two ... and he has sooooo much energy! Oh well ... maybe he will keep me young, if I can keep up.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

