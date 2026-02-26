Previous
Billy by aecasey
Photo 4885

Billy

Meet Billy. Granddaughter's new horse. He's just 5, but our horses are a bit old for the teenager energy of granddaughter. Can't wait to see how they get along.
26th February 2026

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 27th, 2026  
