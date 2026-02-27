Sign up
Photo 4886
trying him out
Grandpa wanted to have a ride or two on Billy before granddaughter starts riding him. He's a bit skittish in his new home, but he settled in for a nice ride.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5339
photos
198
followers
157
following
1338% complete
Tags
horse
,
cowboy
,
bw
,
for2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely action shot
February 27th, 2026
