trying him out by aecasey
Photo 4886

trying him out

Grandpa wanted to have a ride or two on Billy before granddaughter starts riding him. He's a bit skittish in his new home, but he settled in for a nice ride.
27th February 2026

ace
@aecasey
@aecasey
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely action shot
February 27th, 2026  
