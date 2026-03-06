Sign up
Previous
Photo 4895
I see you
Billy is really friendly and loves attention. He comes over to say "hi" whenever anyone is near his pen. Took advantage and got an eye image.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
4
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5348
photos
197
followers
157
following
1341% complete
4888
4889
4890
4891
4892
4893
4894
4895
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th March 2026 12:59pm
Tags
eye
,
horse
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
March 7th, 2026
tina (arayofsrqsun)
Handsome boy 🥰
March 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lovely closeup
March 7th, 2026
Sid
ace
Gorgeous...
March 7th, 2026
