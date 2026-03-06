Previous
I see you by aecasey
I see you

Billy is really friendly and loves attention. He comes over to say "hi" whenever anyone is near his pen. Took advantage and got an eye image.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent.
March 7th, 2026  
tina (arayofsrqsun)
Handsome boy 🥰
March 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely closeup
March 7th, 2026  
Sid ace
Gorgeous...
March 7th, 2026  
