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march bubble by aecasey
Photo 4903

march bubble

Not a lot of sun and battling with wind. Still, this is a blip of cold, with summer temperatures arriving later in the week. So, had to go with what I had to get my March frozen bubble.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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