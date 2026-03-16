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Previous
Photo 4904
double
Last day in the forecast that will be cold enough for frozen bubbles. Wish there had been more sunshine, but at least there was no wind!
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th March 2026 7:54am
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macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous pattern details
March 17th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Absolutely stunning!
March 17th, 2026
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