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Photo 4911
daffodils
Spring is arriving early in the valley. Blooming snow crabapples dotted the streets, leaves are appearing, and the park had daffodils. Not a typical Western Nebraska March!
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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365
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Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th March 2026 11:38am
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nature
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daffodils
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