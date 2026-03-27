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Photo 4914
Barney resting
Barney has been spending more and more time in the barn and around the yard. He's quite friendly. Best start thinking about neutering.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5374
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195
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157
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th March 2026 11:38am
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barn
,
cat
,
april-pets
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