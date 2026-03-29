Previous
leashless by aecasey
Photo 4916

leashless

I tried him leashless yesterday in the yard. He did fine. Checked his self-made perimeters, didn't wander off, came when called, and was waiting at the door when I went in without him. We were out again today. He did go further on his own ... back into the windbreak, but he came when called with no fuss. I'm so relieved and he's quite happy with his newfound independence. Another for kali's challenge to try a different white balance ... again, went with fluorescent to bring out the blues. Really brings out his eyes!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
kali @kali66 ... I like the bleached out look from the fluorescent white balance. Really pops his blue eyes.
March 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact