leashless

I tried him leashless yesterday in the yard. He did fine. Checked his self-made perimeters, didn't wander off, came when called, and was waiting at the door when I went in without him. We were out again today. He did go further on his own ... back into the windbreak, but he came when called with no fuss. I'm so relieved and he's quite happy with his newfound independence. Another for kali's challenge to try a different white balance ... again, went with fluorescent to bring out the blues. Really brings out his eyes!