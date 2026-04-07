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white crowned sparrow by aecasey
Photo 4923

white crowned sparrow

I love the song of the white crowned sparrow. They've been singing for a couple of weeks now, but they've been elusive. Three little males got into a bit of a tiff in the yard this morning, giving me a chance to quickly grab an image.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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