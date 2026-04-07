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Photo 4923
white crowned sparrow
I love the song of the white crowned sparrow. They've been singing for a couple of weeks now, but they've been elusive. Three little males got into a bit of a tiff in the yard this morning, giving me a chance to quickly grab an image.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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April
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@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th April 2026 7:53am
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nature
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wildlife
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bird
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sparrow
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white crowned sparrow
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april-birds
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