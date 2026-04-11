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Previous
Photo 4926
move along
Laura challenged me to show movement this week. It was moving day with the cattle in the pen north of the house moving to pens south of the house. Lucky for me, Apple was out and kept them moving along.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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6
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365
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Canon EOS 90D
Taken
11th April 2026 7:56am
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Diana
ace
I love your beautiful cowboy and farm shots April, I always wanted to live on a farm.
April 12th, 2026
narayani
ace
Fabulous shot!
April 12th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Nailed the challenge!!!
April 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 12th, 2026
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I think horses are magnificent creatures. Fabulous photo.
April 12th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Your place sounds so interesting! Great action shot!
April 12th, 2026
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