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plum by aecasey
Photo 4930

plum

Surprise plum blossoms! I used to have quite a thick plumb thicket. Over the years it has died off, but one or two little shrubs are still growing. This one surprised me with blossoms!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Love the simplicity
April 16th, 2026  
Joan ace
Gorgeous dof.
April 16th, 2026  
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