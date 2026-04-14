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Previous
Photo 4930
plum
Surprise plum blossoms! I used to have quite a thick plumb thicket. Over the years it has died off, but one or two little shrubs are still growing. This one surprised me with blossoms!
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
Views
7
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th April 2026 8:30am
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nature
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flower
,
macro
,
blossom
,
plum
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the simplicity
April 16th, 2026
Joan
ace
Gorgeous dof.
April 16th, 2026
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