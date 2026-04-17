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Previous
Photo 4933
kiss of snow
The cold front has arrived. I've covered everything I can cover. We drop well below freezing tonight. I wonder what tomorrow will bring. For today, it's chilly but the plants are handling it well.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th April 2026 11:26am
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snow
,
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
spring
,
blossom
Lynne
Beautiful
April 18th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
gorgeous shot with the snow on
April 18th, 2026
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