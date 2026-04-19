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tulip curves by aecasey
Photo 4935

tulip curves

Watched an EJLazenby video on abstract flowers with a bit of macro work and cropping. Decided to try it with the red tulips.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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narayani ace
Nicely done
April 21st, 2026  
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