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quick visit by aecasey
Photo 4937

quick visit

Granddaughters stopped by for a quick visit. Just enough time for a hand of cards, and a turkey wrap sandwich...
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Corinne C ace
Beautiful portrait
April 23rd, 2026  
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