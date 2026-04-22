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painted ladies by aecasey
Photo 4938

painted ladies

visiting the apple blossoms ... which survived several nights of freezing temperatures! The blossoms were covered in pollinators this evening. Maybe there will be apples after all?
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely capture
April 24th, 2026  
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