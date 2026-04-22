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Previous
Photo 4938
painted ladies
visiting the apple blossoms ... which survived several nights of freezing temperatures! The blossoms were covered in pollinators this evening. Maybe there will be apples after all?
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st April 2026 6:30pm
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nature
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bloom
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blossom
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butterfly
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painted lady
narayani
ace
Lovely capture
April 24th, 2026
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