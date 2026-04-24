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the two littles by aecasey
Photo 4940

the two littles

Well ... she's not so little anymore, but her puppy is, and she will stay pretty small as she's a miniature long-haired dachshund. Mom and big sister were off to watch big brother at a track meet, so we spent the afternoon together.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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