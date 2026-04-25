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new visitor by aecasey
Photo 4941

new visitor

One goldfinch has appeared in the yard. He seems comfortable with all the white-crowned sparrows. Song bird migration is getting closer!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2026  
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