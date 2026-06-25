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a touch of bue by aecasey
Photo 5002

a touch of bue

In-camera double exposure. I thought I had the flowers side by side. Instead, the cornflower merged into the middle of the gaillardia. Rather fun effect.
25th June 2026 25th Jun 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details

julia ace
Gorgeous cross breeding..
June 28th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Amazing! Love the blend of colors!
June 28th, 2026  
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