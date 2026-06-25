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Previous
Photo 5002
a touch of bue
In-camera double exposure. I thought I had the flowers side by side. Instead, the cornflower merged into the middle of the gaillardia. Rather fun effect.
25th June 2026
25th Jun 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th June 2026 6:26pm
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flower
,
macro
,
multiple exposure
,
double exposure
julia
ace
Gorgeous cross breeding..
June 28th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Amazing! Love the blend of colors!
June 28th, 2026
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