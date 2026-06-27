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Previous
Photo 5004
cloud drama
There were big thunderstorms yesterday and today. They missed us, but there were some fantastic clouds as the sun set and the storm moved east.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th June 2026 8:23pm
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clouds
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storm
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thunderstorm
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cloudscape
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful cloudscape and light
June 29th, 2026
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