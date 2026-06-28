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Previous
Photo 5005
Mexican Hat coneflower
These are part of the flower seed mix I spread last spring. It's fun to see what is blooming and making an appearance this year.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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9
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3
Fav's
3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th June 2026 9:45am
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flower
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macro
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coneflower
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors and light
July 1st, 2026
*lynn
ace
wonderful focus and DOF
July 1st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
July 1st, 2026
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