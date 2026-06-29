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blowing ash by aecasey
Photo 5006

blowing ash

The South Fork fire is out, and the fire crews have moved on to other fires. Still, the remnants of the fire remain. The winds came up today, and once again the buttes were covered in a haze, this time it was ash, not smoke, and, at times, it was so thick you couldn't even see the buttes. Toward evening as the ash settled, the air was filled with smoke plumes. A lightening strike last night started a fire just north of the South Fork fire, which quickly grew from 10 to over 1,000 acres. Met lots of incoming fire trucks on our way home. Darn fire season.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Oh wow, what a scary shot.
July 2nd, 2026  
narayani ace
This is a powerful image
July 2nd, 2026  
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