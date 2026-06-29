blowing ash

The South Fork fire is out, and the fire crews have moved on to other fires. Still, the remnants of the fire remain. The winds came up today, and once again the buttes were covered in a haze, this time it was ash, not smoke, and, at times, it was so thick you couldn't even see the buttes. Toward evening as the ash settled, the air was filled with smoke plumes. A lightening strike last night started a fire just north of the South Fork fire, which quickly grew from 10 to over 1,000 acres. Met lots of incoming fire trucks on our way home. Darn fire season.