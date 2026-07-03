Previous
steve (I think) by aecasey
Photo 5009

steve (I think)

With the Big Dipper there in the upper right. Though the moon was rising, it was behind clouds for awhile and didn't drown out the auroras.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact