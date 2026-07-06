Previous
watching by aecasey
Photo 5011

watching

Harold is watching to see who might be leaving the yard for an evening walk. We stayed in the yard, puttering around, and he stayed on his watch post.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice portrait of Harold watching over everything!
July 9th, 2026  
JackieR ace
His paws are huge!!!!!
July 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Handsome Harold!
July 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact