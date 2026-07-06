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Previous
Photo 5011
watching
Harold is watching to see who might be leaving the yard for an evening walk. We stayed in the yard, puttering around, and he stayed on his watch post.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th July 2026 6:30pm
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Barb
ace
Nice portrait of Harold watching over everything!
July 9th, 2026
JackieR
ace
His paws are huge!!!!!
July 9th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Handsome Harold!
July 9th, 2026
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