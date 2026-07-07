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Previous
Photo 5012
wildflowers
I love the changing colors and patterns in my wildflower patch. There are still some flax blooming, so though no blue shows here, there is blue intermixed with the yellows, reds, and oranges. So light and airy!
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
8th July 2026 6:37pm
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wildflower
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2026
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