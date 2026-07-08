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little roses by aecasey
Photo 5013

little roses

The rose bushes are loaded with blooms this year. Lovely colors and wonderful scent.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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