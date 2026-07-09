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Previous
Photo 5015
red and yellow
Lots of gaillardia, lots of little bees.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
11th July 2026 2:18pm
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red
,
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
gaillardia
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful pollen coated bee!
July 12th, 2026
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