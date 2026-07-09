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red and yellow by aecasey
Photo 5015

red and yellow

Lots of gaillardia, lots of little bees.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful pollen coated bee!
July 12th, 2026  
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