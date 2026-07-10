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Previous
Photo 5016
Pictionary
Laura challenged me to capture movement. Granddaughters visited, and the games came out. Took the opportunity to try to capture a bit of movement in the dice. Oh ... granddaughters won, but just by a few moves.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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11
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th July 2026 2:46pm
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game
,
dice
,
board game
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-727
April
ace
Laura
@la_photographic
Going with the dice. Tried getting the dogs running around a few times, but I wasn't very successful.
July 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice action shot
July 12th, 2026
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