Previous
Pictionary by aecasey
Photo 5016

Pictionary

Laura challenged me to capture movement. Granddaughters visited, and the games came out. Took the opportunity to try to capture a bit of movement in the dice. Oh ... granddaughters won, but just by a few moves.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Laura @la_photographic Going with the dice. Tried getting the dogs running around a few times, but I wasn't very successful.
July 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice action shot
July 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact