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yucca by aecasey
Photo 5027

yucca

Though it burned in the forest fire, it's already started putting out new green growth.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 24th, 2026  
narayani ace
It’s amazing how quickly green shoots can appear after a fire
July 24th, 2026  
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