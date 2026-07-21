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Photo 5027
yucca
Though it burned in the forest fire, it's already started putting out new green growth.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5490
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Photo Details
Views
5
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd July 2026 3:07pm
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yucca
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 24th, 2026
narayani
ace
It’s amazing how quickly green shoots can appear after a fire
July 24th, 2026
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