Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5029
not a hollyhock
But there it was. Halfway up a stalk, draped around the stem and resting on the large hollyhock leaves enjoying a bit of shade and a bit of sunshine. It was very well hidden, and seemed quite content in it's new hide out.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
5491
photos
197
followers
158
following
1377% complete
View this month »
5022
5023
5024
5025
5026
5027
5028
5029
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
23rd July 2026 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
macro
,
snake
,
garter snake
Annie D
ace
what a beauty!
July 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Outstanding capture.
July 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close