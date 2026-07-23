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not a hollyhock by aecasey
Photo 5029

not a hollyhock

But there it was. Halfway up a stalk, draped around the stem and resting on the large hollyhock leaves enjoying a bit of shade and a bit of sunshine. It was very well hidden, and seemed quite content in it's new hide out.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a beauty!
July 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding capture.
July 24th, 2026  
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