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Previous
Photo 5030
pop
Delwyn challenged me to do something with bubbles. Got stuck on the idea of catching a bubble popping. Not so easy! Wish I could have gotten the bottom edge, but I was lucky to catch this before it was all gone.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
Views
7
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th July 2026 2:03pm
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popping bubble
April
ace
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
Would love to keep trying this, but had to do it indoors to control bubble drift, and it made a bit of a mess. But how can one resist the challenge of capturing just that moment.
July 24th, 2026
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