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Photo 5031
another visitor
A hummingbird! For me ... that's a big deal. They are a rarity in my yard, and this evening there were two. They were very busy in the hollyhocks, visiting every color and every stalk.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
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12
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3
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4
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th July 2026 7:07pm
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april-birds
JackieR
ace
Oh this is marvelous!!!
July 26th, 2026
KV
ace
Super fav! Gorgeous capture.
July 26th, 2026
Babs
ace
Perfect timing. fav.
July 26th, 2026
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