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another visitor by aecasey
Photo 5031

another visitor

A hummingbird! For me ... that's a big deal. They are a rarity in my yard, and this evening there were two. They were very busy in the hollyhocks, visiting every color and every stalk.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh this is marvelous!!!
July 26th, 2026  
KV ace
Super fav! Gorgeous capture.
July 26th, 2026  
Babs ace
Perfect timing. fav.
July 26th, 2026  
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