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in the garden by aecasey
Photo 5032

in the garden

Although the hollyhocks were the clear favorite, they did check out a few of the purple flowers in the garden. It was so nice to have some time watching them.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Annie D ace
Spectacular :)
July 27th, 2026  
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