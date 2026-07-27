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Previous
Photo 5033
evening monarch
I almost cut down all the milkweed a few weeks ago because I had not seen a single monarch. Glad I kept it. It's worth it, even for just one monarch.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th July 2026 6:41pm
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nature
,
butterfly
,
milkweed
,
monarch
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
July 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Good for you, beautiful capture.
July 28th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Awesome capture
July 28th, 2026
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