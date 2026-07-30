greeting the day

My first undamaged sunflower head! Such a lovely burst of colour. I am having a terrible time with weevils. I didn't even know they were a thing for sunflowers! The little buggers have chewed off every sunflower head that's tried to bloom so far. I've religiously been cutting off the damaged heads and disposing of them, but such a disappointment. So far, so good with this one though. I'm hoping more will survive. This is my first year of intentionally planting sunflowers in the yard, and I am so looking forward to their cheerful faces, preferably still on the plant stalk.