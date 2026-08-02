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daisies by aecasey
Photo 5039

daisies

Taken late ... posted late .. but this is for my get-pushed-challenge from AnnieD to do something artificial. Youngest loves daisies. We had a beautiful flower bed, running along the sidewalk, filled with daisies one year. The next year they were choked out by the black eye-susans, which were subsequently choked out by the hollyhocks. So, she tried again, in another garden, where they were choked out by the cosmos. This year she found a small Lego flower kit for daisies, which now sit peacefully on her bookshelf, unchallenged by other flowers.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
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