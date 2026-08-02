daisies

Taken late ... posted late .. but this is for my get-pushed-challenge from AnnieD to do something artificial. Youngest loves daisies. We had a beautiful flower bed, running along the sidewalk, filled with daisies one year. The next year they were choked out by the black eye-susans, which were subsequently choked out by the hollyhocks. So, she tried again, in another garden, where they were choked out by the cosmos. This year she found a small Lego flower kit for daisies, which now sit peacefully on her bookshelf, unchallenged by other flowers.