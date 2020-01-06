Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
239 / 365
adrift
Lisa challenged me to do some smoke photography this week. It's been years since I tried this, and I had do dig deep to find everything, but I did get it set up and had a go. I found two sticks worked better for me than one.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2934
photos
246
followers
199
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Latest from all albums
2690
238
2691
2692
2693
2694
239
2695
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th January 2020 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smoke
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-389
April
ace
Lisa
@homeschoolmom
The set up took me quite awhile as I had to dig deep to find everything, but the results are such fun. There will be a couple more.
January 10th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, glad Lisa challenged you! This is fantastic.
January 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's impressive
January 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close