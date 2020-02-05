Previous
frozen bubble by aecasey
241 / 365

frozen bubble

It's cold enough for frozen bubbles. I made the corn syrup bubble recipe and finally got the ice crystal shape I've been looking for.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
JackieR ace
That's beautiful, have a fav for creativity and perseverance
February 6th, 2020  
haskar ace
Magical.
February 6th, 2020  
