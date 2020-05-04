Previous
cat meets deer by aecasey
242 / 365

cat meets deer

This young deer was fascinated by the cats today. She followed one into the yard this morning, but I didn't have my camera. This evening she came all the way to the house to check out Brutus. He was NOT impressed! As she persisted he finally escaped under the junipers. She then wandered around trying to find another cat to get close to, with each one escaping to a hiding place. Her mother finally coaxed her out of the yard to dine on some fresh apple tree leaves before they wandered off. I wish the quality was better and the photos sharper, but I was shooting through my kitchen window, which I now know needs washed.
jackie edwards ace
This is precious!
May 6th, 2020  
