244 / 365
who's there?
Mom and kit
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
4
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3054
photos
251
followers
191
following
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
2805
2806
243
2807
2808
244
245
2809
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th May 2020 11:05am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
pup
,
fox
,
kit
,
vixen
kali
ace
would be nice cropped in too, nice of them to pose for you
I couldnt get jumping, i have a sore mouth...excuses... how did you get on with light temperature?
May 10th, 2020
Lynne
Gosh, this is wonderful. I would love to be in the right place to photograph a fox. They are so photogenic.
May 10th, 2020
