245 / 365
are you leaving?
I watched and watched and watched. She finally decided maybe she should check on everybody.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
2
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3054
photos
251
followers
191
following
67% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th May 2020 11:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
pup
,
fox
,
kit
,
vixen
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and series with your foxes!
May 10th, 2020
Jane Martin
ace
What an amazing photo opportunity! Beautiful
May 10th, 2020
