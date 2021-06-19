Previous
fawn by aecasey
fawn

I was watching this doe in the wheat field when suddenly the fawn leapt up and bounded away. Mom wasn't too happy it broke cover, but quickly followed. They disappeared into a windbreak before I could get much closer.
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
