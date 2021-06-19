Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
283 / 365
fawn
I was watching this doe in the wheat field when suddenly the fawn leapt up and bounded away. Mom wasn't too happy it broke cover, but quickly followed. They disappeared into a windbreak before I could get much closer.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3487
photos
235
followers
178
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Latest from all albums
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
283
3204
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th June 2021 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
fawn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close