spotted sandpiper by aecasey
306 / 365

spotted sandpiper

There were all kinds of birds at the lake we visited with mom for Mother's Day. I was so pleased to see these little spotted sandpipers. Another first for me!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
