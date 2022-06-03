Previous
Next
iris beard by aecasey
330 / 365

iris beard

An unsupervised teenage boy with a weed eater decimated my irises and columbine (I didn't turn him loose and didn't realize he was even in the yard 😠). I was soooo looking forward to seeing these blooms particularly because they are intricately linked to family.

My disappointment was palpable, so youngest insisted we stop and visit the local Nebraska Extension iris collection. Wow .. just Wow! They are stunning this year. They don't hold the same memories as the blooms I lost, but they are gorgeous. Since May was bird month, June is going to be iris month. I might even stop again this week before they are all gone.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh how awful is that, I feel for you April! Our garden service regularly breaks my succulents when the are weeding, so annoying! I hope the bulbs are ok and will bloom again next season. A wonderful capture of this beauty, which happens to be my favourite. Looking forward to seeing more.
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise