iris beard

An unsupervised teenage boy with a weed eater decimated my irises and columbine (I didn't turn him loose and didn't realize he was even in the yard 😠). I was soooo looking forward to seeing these blooms particularly because they are intricately linked to family.



My disappointment was palpable, so youngest insisted we stop and visit the local Nebraska Extension iris collection. Wow .. just Wow! They are stunning this year. They don't hold the same memories as the blooms I lost, but they are gorgeous. Since May was bird month, June is going to be iris month. I might even stop again this week before they are all gone.