331 / 365
iris
I wasn't convinced I was going to get out for photos until I saw this striking combination of colors. It really stands out!
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
macro
iris
30dayswild2022
