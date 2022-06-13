Previous
shades of purple by aecasey
335 / 365

shades of purple

We visited the Extension Iris beds at peak bloom. I'm in awe of the variety and beauty of these plantings.
13th June 2022

Diana ace
What a purple beauty, fabulous macro and detail. Love the colour and frilly petals.
June 17th, 2022  
