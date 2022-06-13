Sign up
335 / 365
shades of purple
We visited the Extension Iris beds at peak bloom. I'm in awe of the variety and beauty of these plantings.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
1
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th June 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
purple
,
flower
,
macro
,
iris
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
What a purple beauty, fabulous macro and detail. Love the colour and frilly petals.
June 17th, 2022
